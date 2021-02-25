Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

PNW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $101.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

