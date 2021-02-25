Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,703 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $2,098,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,719,089 shares of company stock valued at $125,800,991 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.