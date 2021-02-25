PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) Shares Down 2.9%

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 45,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 79,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.44.

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) Company Profile (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.