PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), but opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,047 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.13. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) Company Profile (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

