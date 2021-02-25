Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $540.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.94 and its 200-day moving average is $343.56. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

