Piper Sandler Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $180.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

ADI traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,795. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Park National raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 5,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 617,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 549,676 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital now owns 21,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,827 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 564.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments now owns 157,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

