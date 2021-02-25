Piper Sandler Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $625.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.46.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $47.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $532.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,337,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,671. The company has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $551.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.64. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

