Piper Sandler Boosts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $99.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

RDFN traded down $17.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,296. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -152.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

