Piper Sandler Comments on McAfee Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McAfee in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,642,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,782,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.