Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.99

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $108.20, with a volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.67.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

