Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $578.18 million, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

