Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

HONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 32,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.