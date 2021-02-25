Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

Insulet stock opened at $262.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.21 and its 200-day moving average is $246.43. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.