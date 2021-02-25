Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

