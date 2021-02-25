Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $233,854.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $58.59 million and approximately $233,854.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.59 or 0.00253187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00103411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.