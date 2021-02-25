PirateCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,462.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $14,462.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003458 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.