PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $1.28

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $83.53 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

