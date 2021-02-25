Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Trading Down 5.3%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.72. 664,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 666,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

