Pizza Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,346.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00027296 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

