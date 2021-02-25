Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $89.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,568. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

