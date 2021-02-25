Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $75.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.16. 64,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,700. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $64,045,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $47,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.