Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 1,339,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,329,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.