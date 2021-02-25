PlayAGS (AGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

