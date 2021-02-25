PlayFuel (PLF) Price Tops $0.0108

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00706608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00036027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003654 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.