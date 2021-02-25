PlayGame Hits Market Cap of $70,986.92 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $70,986.92 and approximately $1,287.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00718033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039663 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

