Playgroundz Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.18 million and $2,207.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.04 or 0.00488486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00080665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00073524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.29 or 0.00461533 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

