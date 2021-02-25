Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Down 5.6%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 1,898,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,473,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

