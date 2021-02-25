Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Gap Down to $1,413.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,413 ($18.46), but opened at GBX 1,371 ($17.91). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,365 ($17.83), with a volume of 245,860 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,372.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,464.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.