Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Down 8.4%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 705,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,744,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

