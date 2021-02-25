Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $2.84 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00005593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded flat against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $82.97 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00500513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00083048 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.00482760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071834 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

