Polymath (POLY) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $186.26 million and $14.53 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.45 or 0.00388496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,008,568 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

