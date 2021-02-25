Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Poniard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 10 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD)

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

