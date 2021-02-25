Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 410,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,038,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.69. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

