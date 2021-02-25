PopularCoin (POP) Market Capitalization Achieves $132,239.43

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $132,239.43 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 57.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00388253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,813.13 or 1.00107103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00037923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00126760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,147,300,743 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

