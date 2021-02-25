Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 7.8%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $56.78. 707,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 875,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.