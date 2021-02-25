Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,446 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Post were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,270.24 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

