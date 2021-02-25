PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,211.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $11,211.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,922.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.09 or 0.03191321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.00389608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.38 or 0.01063146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00414704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.00379696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00268976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023322 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,746,126 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

