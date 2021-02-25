PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target Raised to $39.00

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of PPD opened at $35.33 on Thursday. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion and a PE ratio of 235.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

