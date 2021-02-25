PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

PPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 233.60. PPD has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $38.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the third quarter worth $126,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.