PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $136.89 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

