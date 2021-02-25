PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

PRAH traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

