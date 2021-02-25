Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Precigen by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
