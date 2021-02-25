Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Precigen by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

