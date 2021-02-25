Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ PFBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 29,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $232.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

