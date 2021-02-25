Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.82

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 2419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Several research firms have commented on PFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

