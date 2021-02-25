Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.02

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.02 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 35,644 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The firm has a market cap of £31.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

