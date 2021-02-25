Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

