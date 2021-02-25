PRIA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,354.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One PRIA token can currently be bought for $10.09 or 0.00020580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $699,702.01 and approximately $3,354.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.00497350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00475733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072368 BTC.

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

