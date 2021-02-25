Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.51

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.51 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 154.60 ($2.02). Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) shares last traded at GBX 152.60 ($1.99), with a volume of 6,917,360 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.19).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In other Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 11,485,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

