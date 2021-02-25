PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Gap Down to $55.14

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.14, but opened at $50.42. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 3 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,868 shares of company stock valued at $200,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

