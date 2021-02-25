Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,992. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

