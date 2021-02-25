Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,992. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Dividend History for Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

